No power tariff hike in Haryana for 2026-27

In what would come as some relief for electricity consumers in Haryana, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has kept the power tariff for 2026-27 financial year unchanged. The Commission has kept a provision of ₹7,870.32 crore for state government subsidy towards agriculture tubewell supply. (HT Photo for representation)

The power regulator in its March 25 order with regards to the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) put forth by the state’s two power distribution companies for 2026-27 fiscal, however, projected a cumulative revenue gap of ₹4,484 crore for the two power distribution companies – the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

A HERC spokesperson said that retaining the power tariff for 2025-26 fiscal would mean relief for about 83.79 lakh power consumers. The new tariff will come into effect from April 1, 2026. An analysis of the March 25 order showed that the projected gap of ₹4,484 arose after factoring in previous losses, carrying costs and the ARR for 2026-27.

The Commission has issued directions aimed at improving efficiency in the power sector. Emphasis has been laid on restructuring and strengthening the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) to ensure more transparent and cost-effective power procurement. Additionally, demand side management measures have been highlighted to address fluctuations in demand, which currently show a gap of about 3,000 to 5,000 MW between peak and off-peak levels. The distribution losses of UHBVNL have been fixed at 9.30%, lower than the proposed 9.85%. The Commission has directed power distribution companies to shift focus from circle-level monitoring to feeder-level interventions, particularly targeting areas with high AT&C losses, to ensure micro-level efficiency improvements.

The Commission has kept a provision of ₹7,870.32 crore for state government subsidy towards agriculture tubewell supply. Farmers will have to pay only ₹0.10 per unit against the actual cost of supply of ₹7.48 per unit. Agricultural consumers who applied for tubewell connections up to 10 BHP till December 31, 2023, will be allowed to enhance their load without affecting their seniority. This facility will remain available as a one-time opportunity till May 31, 2026. However, consumers who have already availed solar tubewell connections will not be eligible.

To promote electric mobility, power distribution companies have been directed to install EV charging stations in Panchkula, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, and Gurugram. UHBVNL has also been instructed to operationalise its existing charging station within two months.