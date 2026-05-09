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No question of anti-sacrilege law rollback, Punjab CM defies Akal Takht ultimatum

On culmination of four-day Shukrana Yatra, chief minister asserts anti-sacrilege law is final following governor’s assent, accuses Akal Takht of running “parallel government.”

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:15 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A day after Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, rejected the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and issued a 15-day ultimatum to Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government to amend it, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday categorically ruled out any rollback of the anti-sacrilege law.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the Shukrana Yatra in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media in Sangrur and Patiala on the sidelines of his Shukrana Yatra to express gratitude for the enactment of the law, Mann said: “The anti-beadbi (sacrilege) law has already been passed and is being implemented after receiving the Punjab governor’s nod. We will not roll back the law at any cost. There is no question of rolling back the legislation, which has overwhelming support from the sangat (Sikh community) across the world.”

Referring to Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief minister said: “A particular family is opposing the legislation because of its own involvement in past sacrilege incidents. Sukhbir Badal is daydreaming about returning to power, but he will go to jail because he is a culprit in sacrilege cases. Those claiming that the Panth has rejected this law must explain why lakhs are supporting it.”

The clergy specifically objected to provisions requiring the SGPC to upload records of Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops (copies)’ to a government-monitored website, which they termed “state-mandated digital surveillance.”

Sandhwan said the government remained committed to Panthic sentiments and that apprehensions over the law could still be addressed through rules framed under it.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No question of anti-sacrilege law rollback, Punjab CM defies Akal Takht ultimatum
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No question of anti-sacrilege law rollback, Punjab CM defies Akal Takht ultimatum
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