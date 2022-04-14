No ‘remote control’, Punjab CM says he sent officials to Kejriwal ‘for training’
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday rebutted the opposition’s charge that his government was being “remote-controlled” by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it was his decision to send the officials to the national capital to meet the Delhi CM “for training”.
Also read: Former Punjab CM Channi questioned by ED in illegal sand mining case
Breaking his silence on the controversy at a press conference in Jalandhar on the sidelines of a function to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Mann said: “I’ve sent the officials earlier as well. They went to Gujarat and Tamil Naidu also for training. If there is a need to send them to Israel for training for the betterment of Punjab, I will do so.”
The row over Kejriwal meeting Punjab officials in the absence of Mann in Delhi on Monday escalated with the opposition accusing him of interfering in the state’s affairs. The Delhi CM had met the Punjab chief secretary and senior officials of the power department and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited in Mann’s absence to discuss the AAP’s pre-poll promise of 300 units of free electricity as demand peaks. Mann met Kejriwal a day later.
The meetings evoked sharp response from the opposition Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, which accused the AAP chief of ruling the state via “remote control”.
On the opposition’s charge of him being sidelined, the Punjab CM said: “Where and who is the opposition in Punjab? They had won by only 200-300 votes and there are only 17-18 MLAs. They should not criticise for the sake of criticising. People will give them a befitting reply. I will send my officials to Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Naidu in the coming days.”
Asked whether the AAP government will reinvestigate the role of former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the post-matric scam, Mann said: “You will see Dharamsot approaching the high court or sessions court for VIP facilities in jail.”
On the power sector, the chief minister said that the AAP government will make an announcement on April 16 for the people of Punjab.
Soon after Mann’s statement, Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted, “This is not only a belated after thought cover up by @BhagwantMann but definitely on instructions from @ArvindKejriwal who felt the opposition heat for summoning Pb officers directly to Delhi. All we want is that our CM shouldn’t be a dummy and remote-controlled.”
In a second tweet, Khaira said: “And this story by @BhagwantMann that these officers were sent to @ArvindKejriwal for training is another cock & bull story and a cheap cover-up attempt! Which rocket science training does Kejriwal give in a couple of hours meeting? It’s better to tell the truth that they were summoned,” said Khaira in the second tweet.
-
How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed M. Tech or ME, BE, B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.
-
After brief detention, Congress leaders again demand Karnataka minister quit
Karnataka Congress leaders - detained Thursday morning during protests demanding minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death - protested again in front of the Vidhana Soudha to emphasise calls that he quit. The day's second protest came after senior Congress leaders, including state chief DK Shivakumar and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were released from detention. Police had stopped them marching on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence.
-
Karnataka temple festival begins with recital of Quran as usual
Bengaluru: The Rathotsava or chariot festival began at Karnataka's Chennakeshava Temple with the traditional recital of the Quran even as Hindu groups sought the discontinuation of the ritual which they believe is against their religion. Twelfth-century Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana consecrated the temple to mark his victories in 1116 against the Cholas. He called it Vijaya Narayana, which remains a landmark in Karnataka and attracts millions of tourists and devotees from India and abroad.
-
Sand mining case: Channi says 'replied to ED queries, not asked to come again'
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday confirmed he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in the sand mining case. The Congress leader tweeted, "I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A Challan in this case has already been presented by ED in the Hon’ble court .The authorities have not asked me to come again."
-
Contractor suicide: No action until investigation is over, says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ruled out any action against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, until preliminary inquiry is completed. He said Santosh Patil's suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out, and only based on the preliminary inquiry the government will decide on taking action against Eshwarappa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics