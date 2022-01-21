No respite: 3,320 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to climb on Thursday, as 3,320 people tested positive against 3,185 the day before.

The daily deaths also saw an increase, with six people succumbing to the virus, compared to four on Wednesday.

While Chandigarh’s cases dropped from 1,502 to 1,294 in the past 24 hours, both Mohali and Panchkula recorded a spike. As many as 1,360 cases surfaced in Mohali, against 1,231 a day ago, and in Panchkula, the infections rose from 452 to 666.

The fatalities on Thursday included four from Mohali and two from Chandigarh.

Those who died in Mohali comprised three females and one male.

Youngest among them, a 19-year-old woman from Mohali city, died at Ivy Hospital, Sector 71.

An 85-year-old woman from Sector 91, was admitted at Fortis Hospital; a 72-year-old man from Mohali city at Amcare Hospital in Zirakpur; and a 40-year old woman from Kurali at the Phase-6 civil hospital.

The deceased patients in Chandigarh were two women, aged 67 and 21, residents of Sector 30 and Sector 20, respectively. Both were not vaccinated against the virus.

The elderly woman was also suffering from heart and kidney diseases, and died at PGIMER.

The younger woman, who was admitted at GMSH-16, was also a patient of acute leukaemia and metabolic acidosis.

The latest casualties pushed Mohali’s toll to 1,098. In Chandigarh, 1,095 have died due to the virus, while Panchkula has confirmed 384 deaths till date.

Positivity rate spikes in Mohali, Panchkula

With the rise in daily infections in Mohali and Panchkula, their positivity rate also shot up.

Mohali found 32% people positive among the total tested in the past 24 hours, compared to 27% a day ago.

In Panchkula, the positivity rate soared from 19% to 29% in the same period, but dipped in Chandigarh, from 25.9% to 19.3%.

The fresh cases took tricity’s active cases to 21,142, last seen during the peak of second wave in May 2021. Nearing the 10,000 mark, Chandigarh has 9,922 infected patients, Mohali 9,013 and Panchkula 2,207.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 82,563 people have contracted Covid in Chandigarh, but 71,546 have recovered.

Mohali’s caseload of 84,012 comprises 73,901 recoveries. In Panchkula, of the total 38,738 patients so far, 36,147 have been cured.

41 people on ventilator support in UT hospitals

Compared to 44 on Wednesday, 41 ventilator or ICU beds were occupied at Chandigarh’s government and private hospitals on Thursday. Apart from 219 critical care beds, 1,247 oxygen beds are also available at these facilities, of which 395 are currently occupied by patients from Chandigarh and other states.

UT admn decides against new curbs

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT administration on Thursday decided against imposing any fresh restrictions in the city.

In the Covid review meeting held here on Thursday, UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit instead focused on enforcement of strict Covid protocols at public places.

He said penalties should be imposed on individuals and institutions found violating the protocols, especially those not using masks.

“Even though the number of cases is high at present, the pressure on the city’s health infrastructure is relatively low. So, it was decided that no additional restriction is required at present. However, the existing curbs at public places and on public gatherings will continue,” said a senior UT official.

The administrator expressed satisfaction over the readiness of health institutions for any unforeseen circumstances. He clarified that students in Panjab University hostels should not panic as there was no plan to set up a mini Covid care centre at the varsity hostels.

Reviewing the Covid preparedness of the city, Purohit directed officials to keep a tab on all arrangements made by city hospitals and stressed on adopting different strategy to improve the testing rate.

Purohit lauded the aggressive approach followed by the health department in vaccinating the targeted population, but asked it to improve the vaccination coverage in 15-18 years category, which is currently at 66.37%. He also expressed concern over Chandigarh not meeting 100% double-dose vaccination target.

He urged city residents to get vaccinated, as it was the only protection against the virus’ devastating effects.

Prior appointment mandatory at RLA

In view of Covid cases among the staff of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) office in Sector 17, the administration on Thursday decided that it will offer only limited services with prior appointment till further others.

The RLA services available with prior appointment include new registration of vehicles, registration of fancy/choice registration numbers, renewal of registration certificate, international driving permit and renewal of driving licence.

No applicant will be entertained without online appointment and all are required to follow the safety protocol. Applicants may contact 0172-270-0341 for any query.

A senior RLA official said a total of 36 staff members at the office had contracted the infection so far.