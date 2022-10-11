Nod to sale of beer at departmental stores in Jammu and Kashmir draws flak

Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas, but the move has drawn flak from J&K political leaders with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accusing the administration of hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The decision was made by the administrative council that met in Srinagar on Monday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“They (LG’s administration) issued an order yesterday allowing sale of liquor in departmental stores. In their ‘model’ state of Gujarat as well as Bihar, the sale of liquor is banned. But here, they have brought a separate law to hurt the sentiments of Muslims,” she told reporters here on Tuesday.

“Religious scholars are being put behind bars and others outside are being maligned. The government policies have failed and if they keep pursuing wrong policies and continue with atrocities on the people, the results will be negative,” she added.

The administrative council had on Monday approved incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor Licence and Sale Rules, 1984, and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of licence JKEL-2A for retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in departmental stores in urban areas of the UT.

The departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1,200 sq ft, annual turnover of minimum ₹5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and ₹2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme. Chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than ₹10 crore will be eligible to apply for separate licences for each of its store.

J&K Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Bajrang Dal also staged protests against the decision of Jammu and Kashmir administration and asked LG Sinha to roll back his decision with immediate effect.

Working president of J&K Congress and former minister Raman Bhalla said the people of Jammu gave 25 MLAs to the BJP, which in turn gave them the “worst gift that will tarnish the image of holiest city of temples”.

“After downgrading J&K and snatching away its statehood, the proxy BJP administration is resorting to such anti-youth decisions which will push the Jammu youth towards alcohol addiction,” he said.

Congress activists dubbed the LG’s administration as “a government of plunderers”.

“Everyday, there is a new experiment in J&K. In the past two years, this government opened liquor vends near temples and schools in the city of temples. It wants revenue at the expense of youth for whom it doesn’t have jobs,” said a local Congress leader at Udhampur.

Shiv Sainiks led by their president Manish Sahni protested by taking torches in their hands near party’s central office in Jammu.

“Conspiracies are being hatched to play with the future of youth by shedding rivers of liquor and closing the business of small and medium shopkeepers on the land of temples, sages, deities and pir prophets,” Sahni said.

Bajrang Dal chief Rakesh Bajrangi, along with his activists, also staged a protest in Jammu city and burnt the effigy of LG’s administration.

Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir president Sunil Dimple took out a rally on Janipur high court road against the decision.

