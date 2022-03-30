Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nodal officers in all dists to facilitate NRIs: Minister
chandigarh news

Nodal officers in all dists to facilitate NRIs: Minister

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NRI affairs department and members of NRI Commission, Dhaliwal issued the directions that the appointment of nodal officers should be made in a transparent manner and working of these officers should be reviewed by the deputy commissioners concerned on regular basis
Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to appoint nodal officers in all 23 districts to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs).
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to appoint nodal officers in all 23 districts to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NRI affairs department and members of NRI Commission, Dhaliwal issued the directions that the appointment of nodal officers should be made in a transparent manner and working of these officers should be reviewed by the deputy commissioners concerned on regular basis.

The AAP government has been working to resolve the issues of Punjabis residing in foreign countries and requisite directions have also been issued to special chief secretary of the department, he said.

Special courts in 4 dists

The cabinet minister further said that special courts would be set up in Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda districts to resolve cases related to NRIs in a timely manner.

He said the state government would also coordinate with the Union government and embassies to resolve their problems. “I will personally take up the matter with the Union ministries of external affairs and home affairs,” he said. The government also plans to honour the NRIs who have done commendable work in various walks of life.

RELATED STORIES

Dhaliwal said the NRI affairs department would also coordinate with the rural development and panchayats department to collect the village-wise data of all NRIs, urging them to actively participate in the social and sustainable development of their native village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP