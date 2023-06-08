Noise pollution by clubs in Sector 7: HC contempt notice to Chandigarh adviser, others

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a contempt notice to UT adviser Dharam Pal, among other officers, for alleged contempt of court for failing to take steps for curbing noise pollution by clubs/bars in Sector 7.

It was alleged that despite detailed directions by the high court and frequent complaints by Chandigarh residents, the officials are not able to take steps to curb noise pollution. (Getty Images/Purestock)

“The respondents are directed to file a compliance affidavit, at least one week before the next date of hearing, failing which the respondent/officer concerned shall remain present in person before this court on the next date of hearing,” the bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan directed, seeking response by July 12.

The court acted on a plea by the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 7-C, that complained about noise pollution at night by commercial establishments, especially clubs, etc.

It was alleged that despite detailed directions by the high court and frequent complaints by residents, the officials were not able to take steps to curb noise pollution.

In 2019, the high court had disposed of a plea on the issue of noise pollution and issued a slew of directions to the Chandigarh administration, Punjab and Haryana. It was directed that loud speakers or public address systems are not to be used between 10 pm and 6 am, except till midnight during any cultural or religious festive occasion of a limited duration, not exceeding 15 days.

It was also directed to ensure that the loudspeaker, public address system, musical instrument and sound amplifier are not played during night time except in auditoriums, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls, as per norms laid down under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“The peripheral noise level of a privately owned sound system or a sound producing instrument shall not, at the boundary of the private place, exceed by more than 5dB (A). The authority concerned shall keep on visiting and monitoring the public places, private places, auditoriums, conference rooms, community halls, banquet halls, temples, mosques and gurdwaras to ensure due compliance of the rules,” the 2019 order had said.

SSPs and DCs were also directed to ensure that no horn shall be blown in silence zone or during the night time between 10 pm and 6 am in residential areas, except during public emergency. The court had then said DMs and SSPs will be personally responsible to ensure due compliance of the directions by the high court.

