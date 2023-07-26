NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against active terrorist

The NIA court-Kulgam issued non-bailable warrant against an active terrorist who is accused of killing two non-local labourers in Kulgam two years ago.

The court on the application of SIU Kulgam issued non-bailable warrant against Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Kulgam who is an active terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT/TRF and in addition to other cases is involved in a case registered in Qazigund.

The non-bailable warrants were issued against Basit Ahmad Dar who is an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba and operating in south Kashmir.

“The court on the application of SIU Kulgam issued non-bailable warrant against Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Kulgam who is an active terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT/TRF and in addition to other cases is involved in a case registered in Qazigund. The case pertaining to the killing of two non-local labourers killed in year 2021 at Larm Ganjipora,” said the J&K Police in a statement.

Police said accused is concealing himself and evading arrest and court has been requested for issuance of non-bailable warrant against him so that proceedings u/s 82 and 83 shall be initiated against him.

