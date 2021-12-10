Northern Railways resumes unreserved ticketing in 20 pairs of trains

The Ambala division of the Northern Railways is all set to resume unreserved ticketing and sitting facility in 20 pairs of trains from Monday.

Seven of these have stoppage at the Chandigarh Railway Station.

The move comes after the Union ministry of railways directed the zonal railways to regulate the operations of trains with regular numbers and fares, thus ending the special Covid status after more than 1.5 years.

“The train numbers have been changed, and unreserved ticketing at the window, app and vending machine at stations will also resume,” a divisional spokesperson said.

Seven trains that will halt at Chandigarh and other stations under the division include Chandigarh-Lucknow-Chandigarh Express (12232/31), Hemkunt Express/Katra-Rishkesh-Katra (14610/09), Dehradun-Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14631/32), Hoshiarpur-Delhi-Hoshiarpur Express (14012/11), Unchahar Express/Chandigarh-Prayagraj-Chandigarh (14218/17), Amritsar-Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast (12242/41) and Intercity Express/Amritsar-Chandigarh-Amritsar (12412/11).

The other trains are Jammu-Varanasi-Jammu Express (12238/37), Fazilka-Delhi-Fazilka Express (14508/07), Amritsar-Sirhind-Amritsar Express (12460/59), Pathankot-Delhi-Pathankot Superfast (22430/29), Shan-E-Punjab Express/Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar (12498/97), Jammu Mail/Katra-Delhi-Katra (14034/33), Doulatpur Chowk-Delhi-Doulatpur Chowk Express (14554/53), Jammu-Rishikesh-Jammu Express (14606/05), Jalandhar City-New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express (14682/81), New Delhi-Lohiya Khas-New Delhi Express (22479/80), Moga-New Delhi-Moga Intercity Express (22486/85), Uttar Sampark Kranti Express/Katra-New Delhi-Katra (12446/45) and Nochandi Express/Prayagraj-Saharanpur-Prayagraj (14511/12).

