Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Northwesterlies make a windy comeback in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2025 09:56 AM IST

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul noted that Northwesterlies this year had been faster than usual, preventing the formation of fog during winter

The city experienced a sunny and windy day on Thursday as Northwesterly winds returned following the departure of an active Western Disturbance.

Students caught in dusty winds at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students caught in dusty winds at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While not particularly strong, these cool winds help disperse pollutants, resulting in cleaner air. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), if these Northwesterly winds persist, they will help keep pollution levels in check.

As the weekend approaches, another Western Disturbance is expected, which will lead to cloudy weather. IMD officials predict it will have more of an impact on Himachal Pradesh, potentially bringing snow to the upper reaches that may lead to a temperature drop in Chandigarh.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul noted that Northwesterlies this year had been faster than usual, preventing the formation of fog during winter.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature remained steady between Wednesday and Thursday at 21.9°C, 0.6 degree above normal. But the minimum temperature dropped from 10.8°C to 8.6°C, 0.9 degree below normal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On