Northwesterlies make a windy comeback in Chandigarh

The city experienced a sunny and windy day on Thursday as Northwesterly winds returned following the departure of an active Western Disturbance. Students caught in dusty winds at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While not particularly strong, these cool winds help disperse pollutants, resulting in cleaner air. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), if these Northwesterly winds persist, they will help keep pollution levels in check.

As the weekend approaches, another Western Disturbance is expected, which will lead to cloudy weather. IMD officials predict it will have more of an impact on Himachal Pradesh, potentially bringing snow to the upper reaches that may lead to a temperature drop in Chandigarh.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul noted that Northwesterlies this year had been faster than usual, preventing the formation of fog during winter.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature remained steady between Wednesday and Thursday at 21.9°C, 0.6 degree above normal. But the minimum temperature dropped from 10.8°C to 8.6°C, 0.9 degree below normal.