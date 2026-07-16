‘Not a child’s play’: Baghel hands Punjab leadership report to top brass

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and submitted his report after six days of consultations with state leaders, signalling that the party is unlikely to alter the recently announced organisational setup in the poll-bound state. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the media at outside AICC general secretary KC Venugopal's residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

“I visited Punjab for six days, where I met the leaders and heard all of them, including at the Punjab Congress office and during one-on-one meetings. After holding discussions with Punjab leaders, I submitted my report to KC Venugopal,” Baghel told reporters in New Delhi.

The report assumes importance as the Congress’ Punjab unit remains divided, with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi seeking to head the state unit while the party’s high command favours Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

“There is no need to change the already announced setup of the Punjab Congress. This isn’t child’s play,” Baghel said after the meeting, reiterating the stand he had taken during his Chandigarh visit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal have also begun taking feedback from senior Punjab leaders.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka met Venugopal on Wednesday, while Channi and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are expected to meet the party’s top leadership on Thursday.

The focus, party leaders familiar with the development said, is now on bridging the internal rift and preparing the state unit for the 2027 assembly elections.

The party’s decision to retain Warring as the Punjab Congress chief has triggered dissent within the state unit, with senior leaders, including Channi and deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, openly opposing the move.

The former CM’s faction has claimed that Warring is not a popular face and that Channi, a Dalit Sikh, should lead the Punjab party unit.

A senior leader aware of the details argued that Channi has been appointed campaign committee chairman, the most powerful post in the run-up to the assembly election.

“Ashok Gehlot was the campaign committee chief before he became the CM of Rajasthan in 2018. Siddaramaiah, who had been a two-term chief minister of Karnataka, led the campaign committee on both occasions,” said a senior leader close to Warring, who did not wish to be named.

“While the high command is hearing the grievances of the rival camp, the feedback gathered so far suggests that it is in no mood to reopen the leadership question”, admitted a leader from the Channi camp. He, however, said that the Channi would present workers’ viewpoint before the party’s leadership.