Not a single posting took place without ‘money, gifts’ to Aroosa: Navjot Kaur

State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday slammed former CM Capt Amarinder Singh for his friendship with Pakistan journalist Aroosa Alam.

Kaur, who is former MLA from the Amritsar East constituency, currently represented by her husband, was here to inaugurate development works worth ₹50 lakh at Mudhal village.

Interacting with the media, she said no appointment or posting took place in the state without “money or gifts” to Aroosa. “ Nobody came without a gift of diamond sets for Aroosa,” she alleged.

“No chairman was appointed without giving her gifts. Even in the police department, no posting took place without Aroosa’s consent. This is also an open secret that she ran away to Dubai and England with money from Punjab. Now, Captain Sahib should chase her and keep an eye on the money. Otherwise, he would lose that money as well. Captain should enjoy the rest of his life at least,” Kaur said.

HT could not immediately contact Aroosa for her reaction to Kaur’s allegations.

To a question on Aroosa’s picture with Congress president Sonia Gandhi shared by Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral on Twitter on Friday, Kaur said it was an old picture.

Kaur said: “I never comment on anyone’s personal life, but the Prime Minister and home minister are aware of what happens in the country. They are supposed to take action.”

When asked to comment on Amarinder’s plan of floating a new political party, she said: “Not even Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, who was his right hand man, stood by him. He did not even stay with him for two days. Who will go with him?”