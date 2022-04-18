Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not all building violations will invite 2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration

Chandigarh administration’s proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh elicited strong opposition from citizens’ groups and business community; officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area
Chandigarh administration will be framing the rules under the amended Capital of Punjab (development and regulation) Act, which would link the quantum of penalty to area under building violation. (HT File)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the Chandigarh administration’s proposal to increase penalty on building violations from 500 to 2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens’ groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that 2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller.

Chandigarh administration will be framing the rules under the amended Capital of Punjab (development and regulation) Act, which would link the quantum of penalty to area under building violation.

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, said, “Smaller and larger violations have not been equated under the proposed amendments. Penalty will be calculated area-wise. Smaller the area under violation, smaller the penalty it invites. We will be developing a formula for calculation of penalty linked with magnitude of violation.”

The maximum penalty has also been capped at 20% of the total value of the property at prevalent collector rates, he added.

Fine for each day, during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day, is also proposed to be increased from 20 to 8,000 per day. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.

They have termed the UT’s proposals as “unfair”, “illogical” and even “absurd”. Different stakeholders have together, constituted an umbrella organisation, Chandigarh Coordination Committee, to oppose the proposed changes. It has also planned candle light marches and car rallies to register protest against the increase.

The administration, in the coming week, will hold talks with all stakeholders. “We will present the case for amendments through detailed presentation and dialogue. The increase has been made for the first time since 1950s,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, members of the committee, a joint forum of more than 15 associations of traders, industrialists, RWAs and others, will submit their objection against UT’s public notice on the amendment of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, at UT secretariat, Sector 9, on Monday. The members will also hold placard marches against the 400% hike in penalty.

The committee comprises of Chandigarh business council, Chandigarh beopar mandal, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, Chandigarh hotel association, Foswac, Chandigarh industrial association, property consultant association, Chandigarh laghu udyog, Chandigarh converted plot owners’ association, car dealers’ association, industrial welfare shed association, Chandigarh industrial youth association, and Chandigarh traders’ association.

