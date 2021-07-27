Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Not just Covid, also be wary of chikungunya in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Not just Covid, also be wary of chikungunya in Ludhiana

Health officials say dealing with the triple threat of dengue, chikungunya and Covid poses major challenge for the department.
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:49 AM IST
After being treated at a charitable hospital in Model Town for 15 days, the patient was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he was diagnosed with chikungunya. (Representative Image/HT)

The chikungunya virus that had been dormant in the region for three years has resurfaced with a 24-year-old man from Ambedkar Colony in Model Town found suffering from the mosquito-borne viral infection.

After being treated at a charitable hospital in Model Town for 15 days, the patient was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he was diagnosed with chikungunya. Three years ago, 11 cases of the viral disease had been reported in the district in 2017, which was significantly lower than the 248 cases detected in 2016. The district has already reported five cases of dengue, which is also spread by mosquitoes.

The civil surgeon, Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, said, “Anti-larvae teams surveyed nearly 30 houses in the vicinity of the patient’s house. Besides, mosquito breeding was checked at 60 houses. Announcements were made on loudspeakers and pamphlets were distributed to sensitise people about the prevention of dengue and chikungunya.

Meeting the new challenge

Health officials say dealing with the triple threat of dengue, chikungunya and Covid poses major challenge for the department. “This challenge can be tackled with people’s cooperation,” said Dr Ahluwalia, after meeting with senior medical officers to brief them about the situation.

She asked the staff of primary health centres, community health centres and urban primary health centres to raise awareness among the masses regarding prevention of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, which florish during the monsoon. Posters with precautionary measures and symptoms to beware of will be put up at health centres.

The symptoms of chikungunya and are quite similar.

At 2, Ludhiana logs lowest single-day cases

Ludhiana The district logged its lowest ever single-day cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on Monday, with only two people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Now, 53 active infections remain in the district, another all-time low. So far, the district has logged 87,267 cases, of which 2,093 have succumbed.

So far, only five virus-related casualties have been reported this month.

