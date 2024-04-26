Not upset, will work for BJP’s win in all 10 seats in Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met Kuldeep Bishnoi in New Delhi on Thursday, in a move clearly aimed at placating the former MP and younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, who has been staying away from electioneering in Hisar Lok Sabha seat after BJP fielded independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met Kuldeep Bishnoi in New Delhi on Thursday, in a move clearly aimed at placating the former MP and younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, who has been staying away from electioneering in Hisar Lok Sabha seat after BJP fielded independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. (HT File)

Bishnoi, 55, is a former four-term MLA and a two-term Lok Sabha MP who had left the Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi is a BJP MLA from Adampur segment in Hisar district, the pocket borough of the Bhajan Lal clan.

Accompanying CM Saini during this meeting was Surender Punia, organisational secretary of the BJP.

“There was a detailed positive discussion on many topics, including the Lok Sabha elections,” Bishnoi said in a post in Hindi on X following the meeting with CM and dismissed reports that he was upset over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Hisar.

Speaking to reporters at his Delhi residence after he met the chief minister, Bishnoi said, “...We are dedicated workers of the BJP...We are not upset. We are fully with our party. Be it Hisar or any other Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, we will put in our best efforts to ensure victory of BJP candidates on all 10 seats.”

After the meeting over breakfast, chief minister Saini said: “I had come to meet him over breakfast. We had a fruitful discussion on different issues related to the Lok Sabha election. We will win all 10 seats and Haryana will play an important role in making Modi the Prime Minister once again. In this, Kuldeep Bishnoi will also play a big role.”