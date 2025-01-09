‘Not Xizang’: Tibet govt-in-exile slams China’s ‘propaganda’

Dharamshala Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering appealed to the international community not to fall into the trap of Chinese ‘propaganda’ of using Chinese names for Tibetan places. (HT File)

A fresh row erupted after the Chinese government again referred to Tibet as ‘Xizang’ during its earthquake relief efforts in the region.

The move drew sharp criticism from the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering appealed to the international community not to fall into the trap of Chinese ‘propaganda’ of using Chinese names for Tibetan places and said, “It not only has implications of renaming a place, but in terms of the larger geo-strategic importance of what Tibet consists of as well.”

After the strong earthquake levelled thousands of houses and killed over 100 people in Tibet on Tuesday, Tibet was referred to as ’Xizang’ or China’s Xizang, in Chinese media coverage.

“It is not just a name change from Tibet to Xizang. The Chinese use of Xizang refers to Tibet only as the Tibet Autonomous Region, which is only half of its territory. If you fall into this trap of using Xizang, you are very much being complicit in China’s narrative on Tibetan territory as well as historical sovereignty,” said Penpa Tsering.

Tenzin Tsundue, Tibetan writer and activist based in Dharamshala, said, “Surprisingly, much of the international media reported it as the Tibet earthquake this time. Therefore, China is frantically doing extra duty to insert the possessive predicate, China’s Tibet. Tibet epitomises global imagination to the culture and civilisation on the Tibetan Plateau. China’s interruptive act of replacing Tibet with a Xizang is a cheap and futile attempt, especially when the international community is de-risking and de-coupling China.”

In Karnataka, Dalai Lama presides over prayers for quake victims

The 14th Dalai Lama on Thursday presided over prayers for the earthquake victims.

The prayers were held at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppé, Karnataka, where thousands of monks, nuns and locals gathered in and around the temple to pray for victims of the devastating earthquake.

The Dalai Lama is staying at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.

Poanta Cholsum Tibetan Settlement Office organised a gathering of all locals, including the affiliated Shalu Monastery, Men-Tse-Khang branch (Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute) and the local Tibetan community.

The participants assembled at the public prayer hall to offer prayers.