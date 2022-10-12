Now, 6 of 8 IAS officers in Ambala admn are women

IAS officer C Jayasharadha on Monday replaced HCS officer Aditi as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Ambala’s Naraingarh.

C Jayasharadha of 2020 batch has also got additional charge as CEO-cum-executive director, Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited.

Now, six of the eight IAS officers deputed with the Ambala administration are currently women.

Advocate Hemant Kumar said that the senior most IAS officer in Ambala is Renu Phulia of 2003 batch, who is the commissioner of Ambala Division. The junior-most is Nisha of 2021 batch, who was posted as assistant commissioner (under training) in August.

Other women IAS officers in Ambala include deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, additional controller, civil defence, Pratima Chaudhary and municipal commissioner Neha Singh.

The male IAS officers are additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta and Balpreet Singh, SDM of Ambala Cantonment.