Now, AAP turns gaze to Kangra, Kejriwal to hold rally on April 23

Betting big on Himachal after its spectacular show in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which kick-started its poll campaign in the hill state from Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, earlier this month has now turned its focus to politically significant Kangra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Electorally, Kangra is the most important district in the state, with a population of over 15 lakh, of which approximately more than 12 lakh are voters. The dominance of Kangra in the electoral history of Himachal, since its merger in the state in 1966, can be gauged from the fact that the party which wins maximum seats in Kangra forms a government in the state.

The district has 15 seats. Currently, the BJP has 11 legislators in Kangra, Congress three and one independent. Earlier, the district had 16 seats which were reduced to 15 after the delimitation exercise before the 2012 assembly elections. The Jaswan and Pragpur assembly segments were merged into one. Thural and Guler constituencies were dissolved and new constituencies Jaisinghpur and Fatehpur were carved out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To launch its campaign, AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in Kangra on April 23.

After the successful roadshow in Mandi on April 6, Kejriwal will be addressing a rally in Kangra on April 23, said AAP’s Kangra spokesperson Kalyan Bhandari.

He said that the people of Himachal have now made up their mind for a change in Himachal and in the ensuing elections AAP will win majority seats in Kangra and form a government in the state, said Bhandari.

He claimed that people were fed up with the BJP and Congress who rule the state turn by turn after every five years.

Bhandari said people now have a third option which gives priority to development. Hundreds of people in Himachal and in Kangra have joined AAP in recent and more and more people are keen to join.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The April 23 rally will definitely advance the momentum and consolidate influence among the voters,” he said.

The AAP is basing its ambition in Kangra on the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP and weak Congress.

Both BJP and Congress are struggling to contain the infighting and put their houses in the order in Kangra. The BJP is already on a backfoot after suffering a defeat in the byelections in the Fatehpur assembly segment held last year. Also, intense fighting among its leaders to assert their supremacy is hurting BJP’s prospects.

On the other hand, Congress lacks a formidable face to lead the party in the district, particularly after the demise of senior leader and former minister GS Bali.

Traditionally, Kangra is known for voting against the ruling party. In 2012, the Congress had won 10 seats in Kangra and formed a government while in 2017, the BJP won 11 seats to upset the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON