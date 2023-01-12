Now, Alliance Air flights from Shimla to Dharamshala, Kullu to cost 30% less

As an incentive to flyers in the hill state, Alliance Air has cut the airfare on two routes – Shimla to Dharamshala and Shimla to Kullu – by 30%.

After the rebate, a one-way ticket on the two routes will approximately cost ₹3,563 per passenger instead of ₹5,138, said an Alliance Air spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alliance Air, which is a government-owned carrier, decided to reduce the airfare after the two flights drew a poor response. The government will compensate the airline for losses due to low fares in the form of viability gap funding (VGF).

The carrier had started operating flights between the state capital and the two tourist destinations from December 9. Alliance Air operates direct flights from Shimla to

Dharamshala thrice a week – Monday, Friday and Saturday – and from Shimla to Kullu four days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The flight from Shimla to Dharamshala takes off at 7.40 am and reaches Gaggal airport in Kangra at 8.30 am. There is a return flight from Dharamshala at 8.50 am, which reaches Shimla at 9.40 am. The flight from Shimla to Kullu takes off at 7.40 am and reaches Kullu at 8.30 am. There is a return flight from Kullu to Shimla at 8.50 am, which reaches Shimla at 9.40 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alliance Air has a company target of connecting new destinations in the country, increase its network and boost tourism in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Following the disinvestment of Air India (AI), Alliance Air was formed as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under AI holdings.

The company had acquired a fleet of 42 600 planes, which has a passenger capacity of 42 to operate flights between destinations in Himachal Pradesh.