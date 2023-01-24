Now, book tickets for ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Attari border via App

Almost a month-and-a-half after launching a website to facilitate online booking of tickets for ‘Beating Retreat Ceremony’ at JCP Attari in Amritsar, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a mobile application on Tuesday.

The App, BSF Attari, which aims to ease the process of booking tickets for tourists all over the world, was launched by BSF director general (DG) SL Thaosen and is now available on Google playstore.

A BSF spokesperson said the App contains basic information like timings of the Retreat ceremony, link for location of place, nearby tourist places and all features available on the website attari.bsf.gov.in.

The daily military exercise carried out jointly by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers draws scores of spectators from far and wide every day. On weekdays, around 25,000 tourists visit the border to witness the ceremony while during weekends, the count crosses 30,000.

Notably, the app is also expected to help keep a check on fleecing by travel agents, who charge tourists exorbitantly to get them a seat reservation.