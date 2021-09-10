Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, call for free lifting of animal carcasses in Chandigarh

The municipal corporation has requested citizens not to pay any fee to the contractor or workers and report any demand for money
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:44 AM IST
(HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has awarded the contract for lifting of animal carcasses in the city.

Residents can contact the helpline 0172-278-7200 or send an e-mail at mohmcc-chd@nic.in to avail of the free service.

“Citizens are requested not to pay any fee to the contractor or workers. Any demand by them should be brought to the notice of MC. Cooperation of citizens is solicited in keeping the City Beautiful clean,” said an MC spokesperson.

