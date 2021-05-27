Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, curfew relaxation in Ludhiana till 3pm
chandigarh news

Now, curfew relaxation in Ludhiana till 3pm

In a major relief to the business community, which had been clamouring for relaxation in timings, all shops can now operate from 5am to 3pm, an extension of two hours
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The permitted hours for home delivery of cooked food have also been increased till 9pm. The weekend curfew will remain in place. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

With the district witnessing a dive in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate over the last two weeks, the administration on Wednesday extended the curfew relaxation timings till 3pm on weekdays.

In a major relief to the business community, which had been clamouring for relaxation in timings, all shops can now operate from 5am to 3pm, an extension of two hours. The permitted hours for home delivery of cooked food have also been increased till 9pm. The weekend curfew will remain in place.

In his weekly Facebook live session, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said Ludhiana has been witnessing a slight respite in cases for the last two weeks after hitting an extraordinary scale amid the second wave of the pandemic in mid-April and May. He said the Ludhiana administration will be honouring health workers and officers of all departments that have been performing their Covid duties tirelessly.

Traders had met DC earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal had met Sharma and demanded that shops be allowed to remain open till 5pm. The meeting had been facilitated by MLA Rakesh Pandey, to whom the traders’ association had submitted a memorandum after staging an agitation on May 24.

Citing losses due to the imposition of a 16-hour daily curfew and weekend lockdown, traders said they will be forced to raise an agitation and hand over their shops to the government unless the curfew relaxation period was extended till 5pm next month.

Though the extension of timings have been welcomed, traders want further relaxation citing the low footfall during the relaxation hours in the morning and afternoon.

Beopar Mandal general secretary Sunil Mehra said, “Shopkeepers are struggling to pay rent, power bills and salaries as marginal sales are made between 5am and 1pm. Shops should be allowed to stay open till 5pm from next month as is being done in other districts of the state.”

A garment store owner in Model Town market, Ashu Grover, said, “The decision to allow the shops to remain open till 3pm will certainly increase the footfall in the market. It is not possible to keep running businesses without profits. The move will also reduce chaos and traffic jams witnessed around 1pm as the curfew hour approaches.”

On May 7, the administration had first imposed a 17-hour curfew from 12pm to 5am, which was relaxed by an hour on May 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP