Now, get O2 cylinders in Chandigarh through e-permit

The UT administration on Friday said that Covid-19 patients who have been prescribed oxygen support at home will now be able to get oxygen cylinders through online e-permit.

Yashpal Garg, the nodal officer for oxygen supplies in UT, said an application for e-permit can be submitted on the Chandigarh administration’s website http://chandigarh.gov.in/health_covid19.html from 11am on May 15.

He said a doctor’s prescription and any address proof of Chandigarh is to be uploaded at the time of submitting the application. “Once the application is approved, it will be valid for two days and the applicant will receive an intimation. Though e-permit may be downloaded from the website, a hard copy is not required and the cylinder (maximum two) may be obtained even on the basis of the approved application number,” he said, and added that cylinders would be provided by M/s Super Agencies, 40-MW Industrial Area-I, Chandigarh. The firm can be contacted through phone at 9888035000 or email at superchandigarh@gmail.com.

The consumer will have to pay ₹295 plus 12% GST for a ‘D’ type cylinder and ₹175 plus 12% GST for each ‘A & B’ type cylinder. For a new cylinder, the consumer has to deposit a security amount of ₹25,000, which would be refunded after deduction of rent at ₹100 per day.

When asked why the security amount was so high, Garg said the private vendor was of the view that if the security amount was lower, no one would return the cylinder and it could be sold illegally in the market at higher prices.

“We are just starting this facility, we will definitely rationalise it. I don’t want to delay the process. It may give relief to at least some persons. For rest of the patients, we will find out some solution. We need to take all, including the private vendor,along,” he said.