Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws

In a bid to encourage segregation of wet and dry waste collected from households, e-rickshaws were flagged off for door-to-door collection of garbage in ward number 41.

The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot.

Officials said the contractor has been directed to expedite the delivery of remaining vehicles, which they said have separate containers to facilitate collection of segregated dry and wet waste.

Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.

Appealing to the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to garbage collectors, Sidhu said e-rickshaw will save both time and energy of the garbage collectors who are currently using carts for door-to-door collection.

MC zone C commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, meanwhile, also appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body to improve the city’s solid waste management.

Facing the heat of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the civic body is looking to improve the waste segregation measures in the city — which have to this point struggled because of a lack of infrastructure.

The proposal to deploy e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage was tabled after a civic body team including mayor Balkar Sandhu saw the same being used in Chennai during its official visit to study solid waste management last year.