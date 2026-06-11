Now, P’kula residents to get notices before anti-encroachment action

Even as Panchkula residents have moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to issue prior notices to encroachers before initiating any demolition or eviction action.

HSVP sub-divisional officer Balraj Kumar said that now notices would be served to all occupants before any action is taken to clear the encroached land. (HT File)

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The residents had moved HC alleging contempt of court. The HC in a September 2023 order had directed the administration to issue prior notices and allow each individual to remove the encroachments on their own before carrying out demolition. But this was not followed, residents stated in their plea.

HSVP sub-divisional officer Balraj Kumar said that now notices would be served to all occupants before any action is taken to clear the encroached land. He added that while many residents have been cooperating with the drive, only a few have raised objections.

The anti-encroachment campaign commenced on June 1 and was scheduled to continue till July 10 across various sectors of urban estate, Panchkula. Under the plan, encroachments were to be removed from Sectors 8, 9, 10 and 11 between June 1 and 5. The subsequent phases cover Sectors 23, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 (June 8-12); Sectors 12, 12A, 15, 16 and 17 (June 15-19); and Sectors 2, 4, 6 and 7 (June 22-26). The final phases of the drive include Sectors 19, 20 and 21 from June 30 to July 3, followed by various sectors of Mansa Devi Complex from July 6 to 10.

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{{^usCountry}} HSVP chief administrator, estate officer impleaded {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSVP chief administrator, estate officer impleaded {{/usCountry}}

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The high court, meanwhile, impleaded HSVP chief administrator Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, and estate officer Surinder Lather as parties in the case and deferred the hearing for June 12. The bench of justice Mandeep Pannu ordered that a responsible officer not below the rank of the competent authority from HSVP and a responsible officer from the office of the district town planner (DTP), fully conversant with the the issues at hand be deputed for the hearing on the adjourned date. The government is yet to respond to the plea.