Now, pay outstanding power bills till Dec 31 in Haryana

: The surcharge waiver scheme-2022 launched by the Haryana government to resolve the issue of outstanding electricity bills has been extended till December 31.

A power department spokesperson said that consumers of urban and rural areas whose bills were outstanding till December 31, 2021 can avail the benefit of this scheme. This scheme is applicable for both connected and disconnected customers. Along with this, benefits will also be given to government offices and departments paying pending bills under the scheme.

The spokesperson said that under this scheme, electricity connection related to domestic, agricultural consumer and government, gram panchayat and municipal corporation will freeze the entire surcharge so far and the consumers will have to pay only the basic amount till now. The consumer can deposit the principal amount either in lump sum or along with the next three bills. Consumers will also be given an additional discount of 5% on the principal amount on lump sum deposit.

The surcharge will be waived off in proportion in the continuous next six bills. If the consumer does not deposit his principal amount in lump sum or in fixed instalments and does not deposit six consecutive bills, then his waived surcharge will be added back to the bill. After that the consumer will not get the benefit of the scheme.

Surcharge on the outstanding principal amount of the consumers will be recalculated and instead of the present interest rate of 1.5% per month, interest will have to be paid at the rate of 10% per annum. Consumers can pay the original amount and the recalculated surcharge in lump sum or along with the next three bills. The freeze surcharge will be waived in proportion to the continuous payment of the next six bills. Wrong bills made to all types of consumers will be rectified as per the terms and conditions of the department.