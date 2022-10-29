Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, prepare to loosen the purse strings at Ludhiana MC parking lots

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 03:06 AM IST

Ludhiana MC has introduced a bi-hourly parking charge at lots, replacing the fixed ₹20 and ₹10 charges levied on cars and two wheelers respectively, for the entire day — 6 am to 10pm

Ludhiana MC has decided to introduce dynamic charges at its parking lots. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the municipal corporation earned 3.57 cr by auctioning six parking lots, it has come to light that while the contract brought in a mere 3% more than the reserve price, the revised parking rates are set to help contractors pocket increased profits.

Under the new system, the civic body has introduced a bi-hourly parking charge at lots, replacing the fixed 20 and 10 charges levied on cars and two wheelers respectively, for the entire day — 6 am to 10pm.

As per the new contract norms, the charge will increase by 50% of the base fee after the completion of every two hours. The base fee remains unchanged.

In addition to the 10 and 20 for two-wheelers and cars, 30 will be charged for commercial three-wheelers and 50 for commercial four-wheelers at the start.

Highlighting similar change in rates for monthly passes, Congress leader and former councillor Perminder Mehta said the company set to handle most MC parking lots from November 1 is backed by a contractor whose firms were earlier accused of overcharging at the multi-storey parking lots.

“The contractor has a shady past, those facing complaints of parking clause violations and overcharging, have managed to get the contract. It should be probed how one company managed to get the allotment of multiple parking lots,” the former councillor added.

RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira echoed the sentiment, questioning how four contracts went to a single company.

While LRI labour contractor secured the contract of Ferozepur Gandhi Market and multi-storey parking lot at Zone A by placing the highest bids of 1.29 cr and 1.11 cr against the reserved price of 1.26 cr and 1.08 cr respectively.

Bhadaur House parking lot was allotted for 34.71 lakh and Sarabha Nagar Market parking lots for 30.4 lakh, against the reserve price of 31.61 lakh and 28.40 lakh.

Arjun Yadav and Company made the highest bid for BRS Nagar parking lots of 23.01 lakh, against the reserve price of 21.21 lakh, while Sonu Enterprises fetched 29 lakh for the Model Town Extension parking lot against the reservice price of 26.80 lakh.

Move will make system more transparent: Mayor

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, meanwhile, maintained that the parking lot’s auction process was looked after by the MC officials.

“Changes have been done to make the parking system transparent and to end the menace of overcharging,” he said, adding that the parking slips will be allotted to the commuters only through electronic ticketing machines.

