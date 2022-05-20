Now, register your pet dog with Chandigarh MC through mobile app

In a move to make pet dog registration easier, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has integrated the online registration facility with the “Im Chandigarh” mobile app.

While sharing this information, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The mobile app will facilitate seamless registration of pet dogs.”

Emphasising the need for registering pet dogs, the commissioner said pet dogs should also be protected by getting them vaccinated against rabies from a government or private veterinary practitioner, duly registered with the Veterinary Council of India or the State Veterinary Council, adding that residents should maintain the vaccination record after getting it attested from the vaccinating authorities.

Apart from registration of pet dogs and submission of vaccination certificate, the Pet Dog Bylaws mandate that the dog be leashed when taken out for walk, ferocious dogs be muzzled and metal registration token be displayed on the dog’s collar at all times. The bylaws allow only two dogs per family and ban breeding of dogs for commercial purposes.

In case a pet defecates in the open, its owner has to clean up after it. The bylaws prohibit pet dogs’ entry to Sukhna Lake, and public parks and gardens, such as Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Shanti Kunj, Terrace Garden and Garden of Fragrance.

If the dog bites a person or causes any other harm to them or their property, compensation has to be paid by its owner. Carcasses of dogs cannot be thrown in the open and have to be buried at burial spaces earmarked by MC. Till date, approximately 9,500 pet dogs have been registered with MC.

