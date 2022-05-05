Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, Shena Aggarwal, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner
Shena Aggarwal had earlier served as additional commissioner of the Ludhiana MC in 2015, and as the district’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in 2019. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district’s deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner. She has earlier served as additional commissioner of the Ludhiana MC in 2015, and as the district’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in 2019.

As the MC’s Chief she faces several challenges such as the city’s poor solid waste management, poor road infrastructure, and pending development work.

A UPSC topper, Aggarwal graduated from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and was topper of her batch.

She has previously served as additional deputy commissioner, Bathinda, and has held key positions as chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority and chief executive officer, Jalandhar Smart City Limited.

Her husband, Sanyam Aggarwal, who is also an IAS officer, has served as the civic body’s additional commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited.

