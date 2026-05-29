Now, travel in AC bus from Panipat to Delhi border in ₹115

Travelling from the industrial city of Panipat to Delhi will become more convenient for commuters, as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off 80 new electric, air-conditioned, low-floor buses in Panipat on Thursday. Highlighting the affordability, officials said that people can travel from Panipat to Delhi (Singhu border) for just ₹115. The CM said that electric bus services will reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, lower pollution and provide people with safe, comfortable and modern travel facilities. (HT Photo)

Of the newly started buses, 40 have been allocated for Panipat alone, 15 for Yamunanagar, 10 each for Kurukshetra and Sonepat, and five for Panchkula. “With the addition of 80 new buses to the existing fleet of 75 e-buses, the total number has now increased to 155,” Saini said.

Vikram Kamboj, general manager, Haryana Roadways, Panipat, said that currently only five buses ply between the new bus stand and the toll plaza. With the introduction of the new buses, 17 new routes have been designed, and operations on these routes began following the inauguration.

The new routes also include a Panipat to Delhi border (Singhu border) trip for just ₹115. In ordinary Haryana Roadways buses, the fare is ₹70. Similarly, the fare for the electric bus service under the Haryana City Bus Service Limited (HCBSL) from Panipat to Karnal is ₹80, which would cost a passenger ₹50 in an ordinary bus.

The fare from Panipat to Sonepat will be ₹95, to Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) ₹75, and to Gohana (Sonepat) ₹85. Buses will also operate on several local routes within the Panipat district, offering much-needed respite to residents from traffic jams caused by countless three-wheelers on the streets. Kamboj said that a route chart has been installed under the flyover, directly opposite the newly opened e-bus depot at the site of the old bus stand.

‘Student passes valid in e-buses as well’

Unlike ordinary buses, the state transport department does not allow the use of any passes on the newly launched e-bus service. However, after flagging off the e-buses, Saini addressed a gathering at Arya PG College and announced that, on the lines of Haryana Roadways, students will receive bus pass facilities on the electric buses as well.

He said that a state-of-the-art electric bus depot has been developed in Panipat at a cost of about ₹7 crore and such depots are also under construction in eight other districts of the state, where modern charging facilities for buses will also be provided.

The CM said that electric bus services will reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, lower pollution and provide people with safe, comfortable and modern travel facilities. “HCBSL is working towards making urban life more convenient and environment-friendly. Recently, under Haryana Vision-2047, the roadmap for transport services for the next five years was reviewed. Considering the rapidly growing urban areas, instructions have been issued to increase the number of local buses in cities,” he added.