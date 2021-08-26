Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar
chandigarh news

NRI woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar

Since it was dark, the victim was unable to note the registration number of the motorcycle used by the two snatchers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The victim was taking a stroll outside her house at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, when two bike-borne snatchers struck. (HT PHOTO)

Two youths on a motorcycle targeted an NRI woman and fled with her gold chain on Wednesday late evening.

The victim, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, 40, told the police that she was taking a stroll outside her house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, with her children when two bike riders came and snatched her gold chain.

The duo fled from the spot and since it was dark, she was unable to note the registration number of the motorcycle, she said, adding that their faces were covered with masks.

Police said that they had registered a case and were checking the CCTV footage from cameras installed nearby to identify the snatchers.

Security guard held for snatching

A security guard accused of snatching in Mohali was arrested following a tip-off in Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Preet, 28, of Kurari village in Mohali, he was moving around on a scooter with a fake number plate, which he had used in the crime as well.

After the snatching incident, wherein he had fled with a mobile phone and wallet, Jagtar had even lodged a complaint of vehicle theft to create an alibi, said police.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MDS admissions: Internship completion cut-off date extended

Farmers gherao Ashwani Sharma, other BJP leaders in Jalandhar over agri laws

HC notice to govt, industries minister as 2 Hoshiarpur residents allege threat to life

Non-political forum Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch launched
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP