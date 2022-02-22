Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana burgled
chandigarh news

NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana burgled

Burglars broke into the locked house of an NRI woman in Jhameri village in Ludhiana and decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes and utensils.
The incident came to light when the caretaker of the NRI’s house in Ludhiana went to clean it. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The incident came to light when the caretaker of the NRI’s house in Ludhiana went to clean it. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars broke into the locked house of an NRI woman in Jhameri village and decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes and utensils.

The incident came to light when the caretaker of the house went to clean it.

Complainant Paramjit Singh said that Surinder Kaur, the mother of his friend Amandeep Singh, lives in Canada, and he had been taking care of the house in her absence.

He said that when he went to clean the house, he saw it was completely ransacked, and immediately informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking and house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out