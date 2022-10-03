NSUI state president claims threat to life, seeks police cover

The state president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Isherpreet Singh Sidhu, has sought security cover from the Punjab Police, claiming threats from the gangsters.

Considered to be a close aide of the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Isherpreet, last week, submitted a plea in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking security cover.

The court has directed the police to submit its reply within four weeks.

The NSUI leader also submitted applications to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, assistant inspector general, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab and Punjab director general of police seeking security.

Isherpreet said, “I received multiple threats for over a month now, and thus have sought police security. I was close to Sidhu Mosse Wala and his family, and his rivals are not happy with this.”

Isherpreet, however, refused to share the names of the gangsters or specific threats issued to him.

Isherpreet added that his name was highlighted during the Chandigarh University video leak protests, which has also not gone down well with many.

“I will soon hold a press conference about the CU video leak case and share more details about the threats,” he stated.

SSP Mohali Vivek Sheel Soni couldn’t be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

However, another senior police officer, who didn’t want to be named, said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was eyeing to target all the close associates of the rival gangs.

Moose Wala was allegedly killed by aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in May this year.

Since then, over 30 accused have been identified in the murder investigation, and many links point to gangster Bishnoi. Twenty-four arrests have been made so far in the case.

