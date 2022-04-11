Number of murders in Punjab has reduced: DGP VK Bhawra
: With AAP government facing flak from the opposition over repeated murder cases in the state, DGP Punjab VK Bhawra on Monday said the number of killings per month in the state has reduced and police was making efforts to decrease it further.
DGP Bhawra on Monday said a total of 158 murders took place till March this year with with an average of around 50 murders per month. A total of 724 murders happened in 2021, with an average of 60-65 cases per month.
“This trend is revealing murders have decreased marginally in the state but this is also not a happy trend and the police is making efforts to decrease it further,” Bhawra said during a press conference here.
He was accompanied by ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke and ADGP Promod Ban, who is the AGTF chief.
In the murder cases this year, direct and indirect involvement of gangsters was found only in 6 cases, all of which have been traced after a thorough investigation on professional lines, DGP Bhawra said, adding a total of 24 accused involved in these cases have been arrested along with a recovery of seven pistols, 18 cartridges and seven vehicles.
All these were blind murders in which culprits were not known, he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.
He said that police was taking action against organised gangs and criminals since January 1, 2022 and various units of the Punjab police have busted 16 gangster modules and arrested 98 individuals involved in these activities. A large cache of weapons has been recovered from them, including four rifles and 68 pistols/revolvers besides 30 vehicles used by these criminals.
Apart from these, there were nine non-gangster related murders that took place this year. They have all been traced and most of the accused have been arrested, said the DGP.
He said that family/matrimonial dispute, rivalry or monetary dispute were among the main reasons behind these crimes.
The DGP said Punjab police has been taking effective action against the gangsters operating within the state and in the past few years have successfully identified 545 gangsters of A, B & C categories and has already taken effective action against 515 out of these along with recovery of a large number of weapons, vehicles and communication equipment.
-
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
-
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
-
ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor. The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.
-
Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader's house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
-
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
