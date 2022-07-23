Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister

Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana.

Nijjar was in the city on Friday to review ongoing works, including the project to clean Buddha Nullah and those being taken up under the Smart City Mission. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House.

Nijjar said that the government is working to establish a single-window system at all MC and improvement trusts offices in the state for making payments, availing NOCs etc. He added that authorities have also been directed to constitute rapid action teams to deal with water-logging during heavy rainfall.

When asked about a proposal to install storm water sewer lines in the city, he stated that it is difficult, but they are working to make a comprehensive plan to deal with waterlogging.

The minister also assured that the department will thoroughly probe anomalies highlighted by MLAs and public in projects being taken up under Smart City Mission.

Speaking on the demands put forward by representatives of plastic industry and traders, Nijjar said the plastic ban cannot be postponed but the government is working to introduce alternatives. Also, discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.

Policy to regularise illegal colonies in pipeline

Nijjar said that the government will not tolerate construction of illegal colonies in the state and a policy to regularise them is in the pipeline. He said the department will also clamp down on colonisers who have applied for regularisation but failed to pay dues.