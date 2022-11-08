Nursing officer from Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 wins National Florence Nightingale Award 2021

Harinder Kaur, a nursing officer at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH, Sector 16, was felicitated with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The award was conferred on as many as 51 nurses from across the country at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kaur joined GMSH-16 in 2001, after starting her work life with the Punjab government in 1991.Ever since, she has worked for the welfare of pregnant women and newborns in the hospital, with Covid-19 presenting new challenges in the gynaecology department, where Kaur has worked for the longest time.

“This is such a proud moment for me. What else can I ask for, this is the most special day of my life, as my work has been recognised and rewarded. I had never thought that one day, I would meet the President of the country, sit in the same room, have tea with her and have the fortune of having a conversation with her,” Kaur said.