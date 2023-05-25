Denied jobs by PGIMER, nursing students hold protest

Nursing students of National Institute of Nursing Education(NINE), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), held a protest on Wednesday outside Kairon Block demanding the revocation of speaking orders. The protesters also demanded for appointment letters to be issued to the students from the 2022 batch. The students were denied employment by PGIMER being under bond.

Students of National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER, holding a protest outside the administration block on the institute campus in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Amid the scorching heat, students gathered with placards and raised slogans against the administration. As many as 95 BSc students were denied employment after the completion of their course in September last year. The administration has also sent job rejection letters to the homes of the students. Upon admission to NINE, students are required to sign a three-year employment bond with PGIMER.

According to the speaking order issued on May 20, the recruitment of nursing officers at the institute is done through direct recruitment and the rules do not have any provisions for the students from NINE.

Rajvir Kaur, a student from 2022 batch said, “PGIMER claimed to have changed the recruitment rules in 2019, but the nursing students were not informed about these changes. Why were the bonds signed?”

She also questioned the appointments that were made for batches after 2019.

According to Nisha, another student, “The director said he was not aware of the situation. He said the speaking orders were passed by the ministry and expressed his desire to help us. He said that since we have moved to the court, its decision will be followed.”

However, the students claim that medical superintendent Dr Vipin Kaushal had told them that the speaking orders were passed by a court. The students had moved to central administrative tribunal on April 3. The matter is listed for further consideration at the tribunal on July 6.

Taranpreet Kaur, a student from 2022 batch and petitioner, expressed her dissatisfaction with the excuses provided by the institute and called them baseless. The protesting students pointed out that batches after 2019 continued to sign the bonds and get appointments till 2021.

The PGIMER Nurses Welfare Association has expressed solidarity with the NINE students.

