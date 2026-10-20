NZ delegates meet Chandigarh mayor, explore co-operation possibilities

A two-member delegation from New Zealand visited the Chandigarh municipal corporation and met mayor Saurabh Joshi and MC commissioner Amit Kumar, to explore possibilities of establishing friendly relations between Chandigarh and Rotorua, New Zealand, on Monday. The delegation comprised chief executive Pim Borren, and Paramdip Singh, director– special projects, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand.

The interaction provided an opportunity to explore how the two cities could benefit from mutual learning, knowledge sharing and collaborative initiatives. (HT File)

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During the meeting, discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including cultural exchange, tourism, environmental sustainability, innovation, and sharing best practices in urban development and civic administration. The interaction provided an opportunity to explore how the two cities could benefit from mutual learning, knowledge sharing and collaborative initiatives.

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Joshi welcomed the proposal to strengthen ties between Chandigarh and Rotorua and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in promoting sustainable urban development, cultural understanding and innovative civic practices. He emphasised that such partnerships could facilitate the exchange of experiences and help identify practical initiatives for the benefit of residents.

Tania Tapsell, mayor of Rotorua, expressed interest in establishing a friendly relationship between both cities in her communication to the UT mayor. She described Rotorua as a culturally rich district renowned for its geothermal landscapes, Māori heritage, tourism and sustainability initiatives. She also highlighted the common ground shared by the two cities, including their distinctive cultural identities and rich histories.

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{{^usCountry}} Tapsell emphasised the importance of developing meaningful and manageable partnerships that deliver mutual benefits and expressed interest in exploring practical avenues of cooperation. She also extended an invitation to the UT mayor to visit Rotorua in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tapsell emphasised the importance of developing meaningful and manageable partnerships that deliver mutual benefits and expressed interest in exploring practical avenues of cooperation. She also extended an invitation to the UT mayor to visit Rotorua in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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Joshi directs officers to ensure early completion of devp projects

The mayor reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations at a meeting with officers of the Municipal Corporation, directing all concerned departments to expedite the pace of work and ensure the timely completion of projects for the benefit of city residents.

Emphasising the need for efficient execution and accountability, Joshi directed officers to fast-track ongoing works, resolve bottlenecks and maintain close monitoring of projects nearing completion.

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