Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NZCC to seek grant under central scheme for construction of auditorium at Kalagram in Chandigarh

NZCC to seek grant under central scheme for construction of auditorium at Kalagram in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:39 AM IST

It was decided during NZCC’s annual meeting that ₹4 crore will be contributed by the Chandigarh admn while ₹6 crore is expected under TCCG Scheme of the ministry of culture

Kalagram is a popular craft village and a major tourist attraction in Chandigarh. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A proposal requesting grants for construction of an auditorium at Kalagram in Chandigarh under Tagore Cultural Complex Grant (TCCG) Scheme will be sent to the central government.

This was decided during the annual meeting of board of governors (BoGs) of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), which was chaired by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also chairman of NZCC.

It was stated during the meeting that 4 crore will be contributed by UT administration, while 6 crore is expected under TCCG Scheme from the Union ministry of culture.

While presiding over the annual meeting, Purohit stressed on the need to preserve, protect and disseminate knowledge about the rich cultural heritage of India.

The BoG also approved various recommendations of the programme and finance committees and executive board of NZCC, which includes budget approval amounting to 10.24 crore for programmes and activities in 2022-23.

It was also stated during the meeting that the Rajasthan government may release their balance contribution of 1.34 crore towards the corpus fund of NZCC. The governor also spoke about the need for transparency in all financial and administrative matters.

He also instructed the director NZCC to ensure the highest level of financial propriety in the centre’s affairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP