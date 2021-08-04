Of jaunty joints, hostel life with a dollop of nostalgia

Hostel life is synonymous with messy rooms, dirty laundry piled up in a corner, midnight pranks, complaints about mess food, sneaking in and out during curfew hours, sharing of desi ghee pinnis and ladoos, lifelong friendships and a lifetime of memories. One such shared memory among hostellers invariably includes visits to a nearby dhaba or an eating joint in the vicinity of the campus that doles out simple yet sumptuous dishes at any hour, particularly when the mess food is unpalatable.

Being a day scholar throughout my school and college days, I have no such memories. However, on numerous occasions when I drove to pick or drop my daughter at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, my observant eye never failed to notice the multi-coloured, jaunty joints and kiosks sprouting alongside the boundary wall of the campus, extending almost up to the college gate. A motley crowd, ranging from the shy and apprehensive freshers to final year abrasive seniors to philosophical research scholars, have been witnessed paying their obeisance at these epicurean shrines that satiate the gastronomic pangs arising at odd hours. A closer look at these food stalls offers you a glimpse of the menu being served which may be limited as compared to a high-end restaurant yet guarantees a quicker delivery and a richer taste.

Most of these kiosks serve eggs in myriad forms. You can order a humble plain or cheese omelette in a bun or with a toast, a par boiled egg hard to resist or a wobbly soft boiled one, the all-time favourite anda bhurji or scrambled eggs with lots of onions and coriander or a highly irresistible and innovative variety, the anda parantha. Instant noodles with several derivatives of the same are also a hit among the hostellers. You can enhance these dishes either with squirts of ketchup or spoonful of homemade chutneys that are served at no extra cost. The palate-tingling, spicy dishes are often washed down with fizzy drinks in summer and hot scalding tea in winter.

These dhabas, kiosks, stalls or joints, call them what you may, present a microcosm of the varied culture of a country as diverse as India. Social class, colour, creed, religion or political leanings play no role once you step inside, for everyone is served with equal gusto and reverence. Many years down the line, when old friends sit and reminisce of the college days or hostel life, the rejoinder of these joints unfailingly brings a smile upon their faces. My husband often recalls one such joint called Jhanku ka Dhaba from his hostel days with great fondness, that used to be a favourite place for paranthas during their late-night soirees.

Unfortunately, with educational institutions facing temporary closure due to the pandemic and hostels lying vacant, these jaunty joints no longer bear a cheerful visage and are facing tough times. If this piece reminds you of your hostel days and rings a bell about one such joint that you used to frequent along with your friends, please spare a kind thought to that poor dhaba owner who used to satiate your hunger pangs at odd hours and within your means. sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an Ambala-based college teacher