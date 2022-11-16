Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Office boy steals 11 lakh from employer’s house in Ludhiana, booked

Published on Nov 16, 2022 05:20 AM IST

An office boy was booked for stealing ₹11.07 lakh from his employer’s house in Khanna’s Nabha Colony

The accused had been working for the complainant for around two-and-a-half years. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The complainant, Ashwani Kumar, who owns an iron store on Amloh Road in Mandi Gobindgarh, told the police that he had asked the accused, Ashok Kumar of Lalheri Chowk, to help him shift furniture from his store room to the bedroom amid ongoing repair work at his house.

He alleged that he had kept 11.50 lakh in the almirah in his bedroom. However, when he went to take the money on Monday, he only found 43,000 in his cupboard. Suspecting the accused of stealing the money when he had come to his house to move furniture, Ashwani registered a complaint against Ashok, who had not been coming to work for a few days, citing ill health.

The accused had been working for the complainant for around two-and-a-half years. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh said a case under Section 381 (theft by employee) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
