Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students

To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. From telling them about the various courses offered by the college to making them understand the scope of various streams, the college officials are leaving no stone unturned to get students to enroll in their institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive is being carried out on the directions of higher education secretary Krishan Kumar.

Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.

In an order issued in February, the secretary had directed government colleges to also depute their regular staff for the task.

Plan of action

In order to comply with the orders, a few chosen teachers from each college have been assigned a fixed number of schools, including CBSE, ICSE, convent and government schools.

Teachers have been asked to keep a record of students they meet and find worthy of admission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The secretary also requested the district education officer (DEO) to issue instructions to schools for cooperation with college staff.

High cut-off to pose a challenge

A professor at a government college here said that mapping students in schools would not help much as the cut-off for admission, even in government colleges, is high.

“The cut-off for prominent courses in our college is over 95% and the lowest is 89%. I couldn’t find many students who seemed to meet the criteria, especially in government schools. Seats may continue to remain empty in a few courses if students fail to score the cut-off percentage,” said a professor of a government college.

Khalsa College for Women principal Mukti Gill said, “In order to comply with the orders, our teachers are visiting nearby schools but admissions in our college will commence from August 16. Moreover, students are yet to take their Class-12 final board exams and thus it is too early to say if the drill would be fruitful or not.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A professor of SCD College said that since not all students are aware of the courses available, they requested the local education department to direct school teachers to introduce new skilled courses that have been introduced in the college to the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON