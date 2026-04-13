Officials told to speed up work pace on developing green belts in Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta directed officials to expedite the pace of the work related to developing green belts/parks and other infrastructure on Sunday. During an inspection to review the ongoing projects in Phase 4, 7 and 8 (34 acres) of Focal Point, she also appealed to the industrialists to step forward and adopt the green belts in their surrounding areas. MC commissioner and other officials taking stock of the ongoing works in industrial area on Sunday. (HT File)

The MC commissioner stated that working under the guidance of the local bodies minister, a large number of development works are going on in the city and senior officials are regularly taking stock of the situation at the ground level. Strict directions have been issued to ensure good quality works and the projects should be completed within stipulated time period.

Civic body officials stated that various projects worth crores of rupees, including those for developing parks, road reconstruction, streets lights, etc., are either going on or are in the pipeline. MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, superintending engineer Praveen Singla, SDO Baljinder Singh among other officials were present during the inspection.