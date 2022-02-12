‘Oil leak’ trick gang makes off with woman’s purse in Chandigarh

The gang employing the “oil leak” trick is back in business in the city.

As per a complaint filed at the Sector 39 police station, the gang targeted a woman waiting in her car at the Sector 38 market and made off with her purse containing ₹30,000 in cash and important documents.

The victim, Suman Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, said her daughter had gone to a dry cleaners’ shop around 2.30pm on February 8, while she stayed behind in the car.

Meanwhile, a man walked up to her and alerted her about oil leaking from her car’s engine. She chose to ignore his warning, but soon after, a teenaged boy approached her with the same information.

Worried, she stepped out of the car to examine it, only to realise that nothing was amiss and that her purse lying inside the car was gone.

Sharma said the purse was carrying ₹30,000 in cash, along with locker keys and her daughter’s wallet, which contained her voter card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, debit card, PAN card and Bar Council membership ID.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.