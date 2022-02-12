Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Oil leak’ trick gang makes off with woman’s purse in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

‘Oil leak’ trick gang makes off with woman’s purse in Chandigarh

A man and a teenaged boy took turns to alert the woman that oil was leaking from her car; when she got down to check, they stole her purse lying in the car
Chandigarh Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The gang employing the “oil leak” trick is back in business in the city.

As per a complaint filed at the Sector 39 police station, the gang targeted a woman waiting in her car at the Sector 38 market and made off with her purse containing 30,000 in cash and important documents.

The victim, Suman Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, said her daughter had gone to a dry cleaners’ shop around 2.30pm on February 8, while she stayed behind in the car.

Meanwhile, a man walked up to her and alerted her about oil leaking from her car’s engine. She chose to ignore his warning, but soon after, a teenaged boy approached her with the same information.

Worried, she stepped out of the car to examine it, only to realise that nothing was amiss and that her purse lying inside the car was gone.

Sharma said the purse was carrying 30,000 in cash, along with locker keys and her daughter’s wallet, which contained her voter card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, debit card, PAN card and Bar Council membership ID.

RELATED STORIES

Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP