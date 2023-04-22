Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Old, rusted grenade found in parking area of Tarn Taran gurdwara

Old, rusted grenade found in parking area of Tarn Taran gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Apr 22, 2023 02:31 AM IST

The grenade was found by a kar sewa volunteer during cleaning at a digging site for construction of a parking lot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran

An old and rusted grenade was found by a kar sewa volunteer during cleaning at a digging site for construction of a parking lot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib here.

An old and rusted grenade found near a parking lot of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran.

Ruling out media reports of it being a live bomb, the police said, “The grenade is rusted and old. It was found while cleaning of the gurdwara premises. A bomb disposal team rushed to the spot immediately and took the grenade for disposal. The situation is under control.”

Another official said the grenade might be of the times of militancy during 1990s.

