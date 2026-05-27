Old parking tiff behind Karnal woman clerk’s killing: Police

Days after a 47-year-old Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) clerk was shot dead outside her residence, the Karnal police on Tuesday said that her broad daylight killing was part of a conspiracy allegedly planned in Bangkok over a long-standing parking dispute with her neighbour.

The alleged shooter Vikas alias Sanju, a native of Kurukshetra’s Ladwa was held, following a shootout with the police on May 17. (HT Photo)

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The deceased, Dimple Arora, 47, was shot dead on May 15 at point-blank range just as she reached her residence for lunch and was parking her scooter.

Two days later, the alleged shooter Vikas alias Sanju, a native of Kurukshetra’s Ladwa was held, following a shootout with the police on May 17.

DSP Rajiv Kumar said that after being discharged from the civil hospital on Monday, police formally arrested him and presented him before a court on Tuesday, which granted six days of remand.

He said that the accused is a parole jumper in a murder case registered in Kurukshetra in 2017.

“Preliminary probe suggests the motive behind the murder was an old parking dispute between the woman and her neighbour, Inder Singh. Both parties had earlier lodged multiple cross complaints at Sector 9 police post regarding the same. After Singh passed away, his son Vikas, who now lives in Australia, believed the ongoing dispute was the reason behind his father’s death,” the DSP said.

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{{^usCountry}} “During his stay in Bangkok, Thailand, Vikas met Kurukshetra’s Vikas, where the murder was planned, for which the shooter was provided financial assistance. We also suspect the accused was planning to execute another murder after this killing. Now, Vikas is accused in three cases, while we will initiate proceedings to extradite Australia’s Vikas through proper channels,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During his stay in Bangkok, Thailand, Vikas met Kurukshetra’s Vikas, where the murder was planned, for which the shooter was provided financial assistance. We also suspect the accused was planning to execute another murder after this killing. Now, Vikas is accused in three cases, while we will initiate proceedings to extradite Australia’s Vikas through proper channels,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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