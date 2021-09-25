Old storm sewer lines causing road cave-ins in Ludhiana

Heavy rainfall, and dated storm sewer lines have caused major road cave-ins in Dugri Phase 2 over the last three years.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday caused the brick storm sewer lines, which were installed four decades ago, to rupture at four points and cause two-major road cave-ins in close proximity to houses, including one belonging to former Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria.

Similar incidents were also reported in 2019 and 2020. Fortunately, the foundation of the houses was not damaged or the cave-ins took place in a green belt.

The antiquated sewer line starts from 200-feet Road in Dugri and continues till the CRPF colony near the Canal Bridge.

A resident, Gagan Singla, said the old storm line was made of bricks and gets damaged during the rainy season. “This time, the line got damaged at a distance of a few meters from my house, and in the last two years, a portion just adjoining our house had caved in. We had to place sandbags to stop soil erosion from the foundation of our house,” he said.

Former mayor Gohalwaria has demanded that the lines be replaced at the earliest as the foundation of the nearby houses may be damaged, if frequent incidents are reported.

“A demand for the same had been raised by residents earlier too, but nothing was done,” said Gohalwaria.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the sewer lines are old and are not able to cope with rising pressure.

Old incidents

Decades old storm sewers are also present on the Kaka Marriage Palace Road, Saggu Chowk, Model Town Extension and major cave-ins have also been reported in these areas in the past. The line on the Kaka Marriage Palace has caved-in three times in the last three years.

The same line had also got damaged in 2011, claiming a truck driver’s life. In 2013, a 80-ft crater had been formed near the Dhami Eye Hospital after the sewerline collapsed.

A major portion of Ishmeet Singh Road near the Model Town Extension cremation ground had also caved in after the old storm sewer line was damaged.

₹80 crore project hanging fire

Authorities had claimed that a ₹80 crore project will be launched to repair the lines under the Smart City Project. However, it has been two years and the project is yet to see the light of the day.

MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the project was in the pipeline and they were awaiting higher authorities’ approval.