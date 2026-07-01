Omar chairs review preparations for Int’l film festival in J&K

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess preparations for the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah chairs a review meeting on the proposed International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), 2026, at the civil secretariat, in Jammu on Tuesday. (@CM_JnK X)

Scheduled for September 2026, the four-day festival will feature international competition, Indian cinema, documentaries, short films, animation, regional cinema, and industry forums across multiple venues. Plans for a dedicated website, AI-enabled app, and global promotional strategy were also reviewed.

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The meeting discussed the festival’s vision, screening strategy, branding, digital outreach, industry partnerships, and international participation. Director information & public relations Shreya Singhal gave a presentation outlining the framework for the inaugural edition.

Reviewing the proposals, the CM said the festival should evolve into a globally recognised event celebrating storytelling while showcasing J&K’s landscapes, cultural heritage, and creative talent. He stressed delivering a professionally curated festival of international standards to attract renowned filmmakers and artists.

CM said the festival must be seen as a cultural and economic platform to generate opportunities in tourism, investment, employment, and the creative economy. He reaffirmed J&K’s place as India’s preferred destination for film production and cinematic tourism.

He directed that local filmmakers, writers, actors, technicians, photographers, designers, and artisans be integrated through exhibitions, networking, and business engagements. He also instructed organisers to arrange masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and mentoring sessions between local talent and national and international experts to provide global exposure.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister called for a special segment to recognise cinema personalities who have kept J&K’s cinematic legacy alive over the decades. He said the festival should create opportunities for artisans, entrepreneurs, and tourism stakeholders beyond the film fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister called for a special segment to recognise cinema personalities who have kept J&K’s cinematic legacy alive over the decades. He said the festival should create opportunities for artisans, entrepreneurs, and tourism stakeholders beyond the film fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

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Reiterating his vision, the CM directed departments to ensure timely completion of preparations to establish J&K as a world-class cinema destination under the J&K Film Policy.