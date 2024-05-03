Omar files nomination from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat at office of the Returning Officer Minga Sherpa. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president and party candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat Omar Abdullah files his nomination papers on Thursday. (ANI)

He was accompanied by big cavalcade of vehicles carrying flags of the National Conference.

The former Chief Minister who is in direct contest with the People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone also held a powershow at Degree College Baramulla where hundreds of NC supporters converged in support of former chief minister who is for the first time contesting polls from Baramulla. Congress J&K president Vikar Rasool and other senior leaders were present at Omar’s rally.

Soon after filing his nomination papers, Omar Abdullah, outside the office of deputy commissioner, told reporters, that he has filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections after 20 years. “After 10 years, I have filed nomination papers for any type of elections. This shows the status of democracy in J&K.”

The former J&K CM said that last assembly elections in J&K were held in 2014. “From past 10 years assembly elections haven’t been held in J&K. The importance of the upcoming parliament elections is because after August 5, 2019, this is the first big election which is going to be held in J&K. The National Conference and INDIA bloc partners are jointly fighting this election. We are hopeful we will win five seats of J&K and single seat of Ladakh,” he said, adding that the NC opposes the decision taken on August 5. “Many of our friends stand with us on this, and we are seeing a good number of people joining our cause.”

While criticising BJP for using religion, Omar said it is habit of BJP to drag religion in the elections and the Election Commission of India is giving BJP a free hand to use religion in elections and is not taking any action against them. “The model code of conduct for using religion is applicable only on other and it stops at the door of BJP. All the star campaigners of BJP aren’t only using religion but they are also adopting divisive methods in the name of mangalsutra, land, cow slaughter and unfortunately hate is being spread in the country.”

So far 16 candidates have filed nomination papers from Baramulla, Friday is last date for filing of nomination papers on this parliamentary seat.

PDP candidate Fayaz Mir also files nomination

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir also filed his nomination papers from Baramulla and he blamed the National Conference vice president Omar for breaking the PAGD..”Everybody knows why PAGD was formed and who was responsible for breaking the alliance,” Mir said soon after filing his nomination papers. “Omar Abdullah should tell us what were the circumstances that he was forced to break the PAGD.”

Mir also said that Omar should have brought his MP Akbar Lone to Baramulla to present the report card of his works in past five years in Baramulla parliamentary seat. “They (NC) should also tell us that what have their MPs done in Parliament in the last five years including his father Farooq Abdullah who is still an MP from Srinagar.”