Omicron variant dominant in Chandigarh, says health department

Amid concerns of Deltacron variant being behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT health department on Sunday clarified that Omicron remained the dominant variant of coronavirus in Chandigarh and no case of Deltacron had been detected.

“Of the total positive cases in a fortnight, we send 20% of the positive samples for genome sequencing to check the variant of the virus. Of the total samples sent in March, all were positive only for the Omicron variant,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, adding that no case of Deltacron had been reported in the city so far.

She cautioned that since cases had gradually started rising in Chandigarh as well, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get fully vaccinated at the earliest, while those eligible for the precautionary dose must also not delay it.

Special vax camps for kids to continue

The UT health department will set up special vaccination camps for children in the 12-15 age group at eight government schools on Monday and Tuesday.

These are GMSSS, Sector 10; GSSS, Sector 45; GMSSS,Timber Market, Sector 26; GMSSS, Sector 38 (West), GMHS, Maloya RC-II; GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMSSS Dhanas and GMHS, Vikas Nagar.

Active Covid cases cross 70 mark in tricity

The active Covid-19 cases in the tricity rose to 75 on Sunday, as 16 people tested positive, highest since March 11.

As many as nine people were found infected in Chandigarh, a first since March 12, while seven more tested positive in Mohali that had last logged an equal number of cases on March 10.

While both Chandigarh and Mohali recorded a spike in daily infections, Panchkula detected none on Sunday.

Yet, tricity’s active cases climbed from 67 to 75 in the past 24 hours. The infected patients include 35 in Chandigarh, 31 in Mohali and nine in Panchkula.

